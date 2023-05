BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Ridgecrest Police Department arrested four on suspicion of DUI on Cinco de Mayo, according to officials.

“We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road. Driving under the influence is not only dangerous, but also has major consequences,” Sergeant Nathan Lloyd said in a post on Facebook.

The police department shared officers will be holding a series of DUI enforcement patrols throughout the year.