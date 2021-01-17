Ridgecrest officer finds pig; police looking for owner

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department is looking to bring home the bacon — literally.

Earlier today, the department said an officer was sent to the 400 block of N. Sanders Street and found an unattended pig with no identification. RPD said in a social media post that the pig “pleaded the 5th when asked where he lived.”

The department said the pig is “having fun patrolling the streets with Officer Cushman but is starting to stink up the patrol car.” RPD wants to bring the pig home and is asking for the owner to contact the department at 760-499-5100.

