BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died.

David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said the date and time of the incident are unknown.

A post-death examination showed that the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was an accident, according to the coroner’s office.