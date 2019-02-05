Ridgecrest man killed in head-on collision on Highway 395

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The coroner's office has identified a man killed in a crash on Highway 395 in Inyokern on Monday morning.

Brandon Marquise Turner of Ridgecrest was killed in the head-on crash with a semi, north of Athel Avenue, just after 3 a.m.

The CHP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the CHP Mojave office at 823-5500.