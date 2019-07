RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The harsh slap of a single book hitting the floor can be startling.

One can only imagine the clamor inside the Ridgecrest Branch Library Thursday as the largest earthquake to strike the region in decades rattled hundreds of books off the shelves.

Photos posted on Facebook show volumes strewn across the floor. Some aisles are impassable.

Library director Andie Sullivan said the branch will remain closed until staff have an opportunity to clean up.