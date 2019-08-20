Ridgecrest kicks off school year after earthquakes damaged two schools

Schools in Ridgecrest had to put the first day of school on hold after last month’s earthquakes badly damaged two schools.

The schools affected by the earthquakes were Gateway and Richmond elementary schools.

Monday morning, all classes were back in session.

Sierra Sands Unified School District’s superintendent Dave Ostash wrote a letter to parents earlier last week saying repairs began a few weeks ago, but the extent of the damage resulted in a later start date.

Ostash said the repair work on the schools was almost like a grieving process for staff. There was anger, disbelief, frustration, and a lot of other emotions.

Ostash also thanked everyone who helped with their efforts and purchased items from Ridgecrest teachers’ Amazon wishlists.

Losing materials teachers had invested their hearts into and re-working entire schools was taxing, but he is grateful to have a staff and community that comes together when it is needed most.