Ridgecrest has assembled task force to examine homes for structural damage

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Ridgecrest has assembled a task force of inspectors who are available to review homes or businesses for structural damage.

Anyone who suspects structural damage is asked to call the city’s Public Works Department at 760-499-5083 to report damage or make an inspection request.

Also, Ridgecrest police and allied agencies are continuing to monitor the area. They’re asking anyone unfamiliar with the area to flag down an officer for help.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 760-499-5100 and leave 911 free for emergency calls, especially as aftershocks continue to rock the area.