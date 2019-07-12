Ridgecrest Earthquake: Aftermath

It’s been a week of shaking and fear for many residents in Ridgecrest and Trona. Two major earthquakes rocked Southern California and beyond.

The first 6.4 magnitude quake hit on Independence Day outside of Ridgecrest, just after 10:30 a.m. Thirty-four hours later, a bigger 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the same area.

17 News reporters fanned the area including Vanessa Dillon, Amber Frias, Karen Hua and Eytan Wallace.

This is a 17 News special report on what happened one week since the earthquakes in Ridgecrest.