Ridgecrest continues rebuilding one month following 7.1-magnitude earthquake

Monday marked one month since a 7.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the city of Ridgecrest and surrounding communities.

Much of the city and surrounding areas have made strides toward recovery, but many say they’re stil faced with a long road of rebuilding.

The recovery itself has been emotional, especially for those who were the first to spring into action and protect their community.

“There was a lot of weight on me, a lot of weight on my shoulders for that thing so yeah I don’t think that and it’s not over for me so yeah I haven’t had time to slow down yet,” Ridgecrest police chief Jed McLaughlin said.

17 News talked with McLaughlin who said the community has been overwhelmed by the amount of support other neighboring agencies have given the city.