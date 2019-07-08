Breaking News
Ridgecrest Branch Library to re-open Tuesday, county officials say

Ridgecrest Branch Library , July 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Branch Library will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, officials said.

Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the library, battered by the two recent earthquakes in Ridgecrest, will open for regular hours on July 9.

Books were initially knocked off shelves after the 6.4 magnitude foreshock on July 4. A second, larger 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the area the next day.

Earlier Friday, library staff had been working to clean up and place books back on shelves.

