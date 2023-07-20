BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest boy is made it to round two of the Kids Mullet Showdown, according to the competition’s website.

According to the website, Zarek Rael of Ridgecrest started growing out his mullet in July of 2021 after a classmate and friend was diagnosed with leukemia.

When his mullet gets long enough he plans on donating his hair to Wigs for Kids, according to officials.

The website says Zarek loves his country and represents the red white and blue wherever he goes.

Organizers say donations made go straight to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors to help Military Veterans.