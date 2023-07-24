BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the newest trend that’s coming back around full-circle. Mullets!

The classic look being the “business in the front, party in the back” look is sweeping the nation over social media and several celebrities bringing the look back. There’s even a competition to see who has the “most epic” mullet — the USA Mullet Championship.

One 10 year old — Zarek Rael from Ridgecrest — is participating. After finding out that his friend had leukemia, Zarek wanted to grow out his hair to donate to Wigs For Kids. He’s growing his hair out for this in the trendiest way possible all while having naturally curly hair.

It also helped that one of his favorite country music artists — Morgan Wallen — has a similar hairdo.

Along with donating his hair, Zarek is making a difference by competing in the Mullet Championship, as every dollar donated towards a contestant goes to Jared Allen’s Home For Wounded Warriors.

In his free time he likes playing sports, his favorite being baseball.

You can vote for Zarek by visiting this website.