You are being encouraged to find a ride or bike with a friend, because this week is rideshare week in Kern County.

Transportation agencies are working to get people out of their cars and use others ways to get around town.

Every little bit helps improve the central valley’s notoriously poor air quality.

Kern Transit kicked off the week by showing a new, all-electric bus.

Manager Bob Neath says for the rest of the year they will be testing it with free rides.

“We’re testing it, we’re learning about it, but if you’re at the bus stop and this bus rolls up, put your money away, its a free ride,” said Bob Neath.

Neath says the new electric bus will be tested in western Kern County first, then in February will be used for employees of Edwards Air Force Base.