Ride your bike to watch the Train Robbers Monday night

You can ride with fellow Train Robbers fans before their game at Sam Lynn Ballpark Monday night.

The ride begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Park at River Walk and goes through the bike path to Beach Park where another group of riders at 7:30 p.m. will join the group on to the ballpark for the game against the Tucson Saguaros.

There is still time to reserve your spot on the ride and a ticket to the game that starts after the ride.

You can reserve your spot using this link, but will need to pay $1 in cash for each ticket.

Ride organizers said they’ll use a bike valet system to secure bikes while at the game.