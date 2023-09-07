BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents can now get a taste of some of Los Angeles’ most sought-after Ensenada-style fish tacos on Brundage Lane.

“We’re so glad to be able to say ‘we’re ready to serve Kern County,'” Owner Ricardo Piña, also known as Ricky and Chef Ricky Pina, told 17 News.

Ricky told 17 News it’s been almost a year since selling tacos in Los Angeles.

Ricky’s Fish Tacos was originally coming to southeast Bakersfield in July but it was postponed due to obtaining a permit from the health department.

But he is now ready to serve Kern County.

“I’m very proud to serve traditional Ensenada style fish tacos and also it combines perfect with family and family oriented kind of business,” Piña told 17 News.

Piña says although he is on the east side it is very accessible from Highway 58.

“It’s very accessible through the freeway. [Highway] 58 east and then just exit Oswell and we’re just a couple houses from the corner,” Piña said.

He says he chose the location because his friend invited him to be at that food truck location.

Ricky’s Fish Tacos is located at 4615 Brundage Ln.