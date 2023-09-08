BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The John Brock Community Service award is bestowed on a community leader who has shown a lifetime of exceptional service for the betterment of Bakersfield. This year, Rick Kreiser was honored with the award.

A recognition dinner was held Thursday evening at the Seven Oaks Country Club.

Rick Kreiser is the founder and president of Carney’s Business Technology Center which provides consulting, technology solutions and systems to public and private sectors in the Central Valley.

He also founded the Guitar Masters’ Concert Series and last year’s Christmas show, which raised more than $400,000 for the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

Kreiser said giving back to the community is not an honor, but a privilege.

“I was floored I was so honored. This is such a great town to support. The people are great. The causes are great and that’s how we get things done.”

The John Brock Community Award started in 1988. The awards were named after John Brock Sr. who was a local business icon and real estate developer.