BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There’s a touch of grim irony to report in the Tuesday night death of a 28-year-old Bakersfield man.

Jose Guadalupe De La Paz was killed after speeding through a traffic roundabout at the corner of State Routes 223 and 184 and going airborne.

He flew into a gas station’s steel and concrete pillar, cutting his vehicle in half and seriously damaging the pillar.

Caltrans, CHP, Kern County and KernCOG officials were in the area that very same morning, Dec. 12, to cut the ribbon on two new, $9.5 million traffic roundabouts on Weedpatch Highway, one at Sunset Boulevard and one at East Bear Mountain Boulevard, where the crash occurred.

Roundabouts, of course, are traffic-calming features designed to force drivers to slow down and pay attention and they’ve proven safer than traditional intersections. That is, unless inattention and an extremely high rate of speed are involved. De La Paz hit the side of the roundabout, jumped a curb and sped down an embankment, then was launched across the fueling area at the Shell gas station, where he struck one of the pillars holding up the gas pump canopy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roundabouts have actually been open to traffic since last summer. Tuesday’s ribbon cutting simply made it official.

Officials are still investigating if alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash. CHP asks any witnesses with information to call Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez at 661-396-6600.