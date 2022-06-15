BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works and the Kern River Valley Heritage Foundation will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the Hot Springs Valley Preserve Multi-Use Path Greening Project, according to a press release by the Kern County Public Works.

The Hot Springs Valley Preserve Multi-Use Path Greening Project was proposed due to concerns of pedestrian infrastructure and collisions in the area, according to the release.

The release says, the ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in Lake Isabella at the Path entrance on Lake Isabella Boulevard at the Erskine Creek Road.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony there will be a community resource fair at the Veterans and Senior Center in Lake Isabella, according to the release. The community resource fair will happen from 1 to 3 p.m.