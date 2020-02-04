Ribbon cutting ceremony set for Kern Aquatics Complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern High School District is inviting the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony for the districts new Olympic-sized pool. The new Kern Aquatic Complex is the first of its kind built by the district since 1910.

The ceremony will take place Feb. 6 at 3:30 p.m. at 7301 Old River Road. The ceremony will include a tour of the facility followed by comments from KHSD Superintendent, Dr. Bryon Schaefer and KHSD Associate Superintendent of Educational Services and Innovative Programs, Dr. Dean McGee.

The Kern Aquatic Complex aims to support local and regional competitive events for swimming, diving and water polo programs. The new aquatic center has been made available through Measure K funding.