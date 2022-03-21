BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, the Bakersfield City School ceremony held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its newest school Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary.

The new site — also referred to as “MLK” or “King” — is the 44th school established in the district.

Located at East Belle Terrace and Cottonwood Road, educators said it’s a state-of-the- art learning experience for neighborhood students.

“We’re so excited that this is here, and the work they did is having this result. All of these students being able to have this wonderful campus to learn and grow,” said Cheryl Stamper, principal.

Though the school opened its doors to students in the 2020-2021 school year, the pandemic put a halt on the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Monday’s date was chosen to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Dr. King’s historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala.