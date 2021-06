BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the completion of the Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project, which provided new sidewalks, a crosswalk, bike lane and trees to the area.

The $890,000 in pedestrian and bike rider improvements were largely funded by a grant from the California Natural Resources Agency aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Construction began in November and finished May 4, city officials said.