BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Rhythm and Roots fundraiser to help feed Kern County families kicks off Thursday.

The Golden Empire Gleaners is hosting the funraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Speakeasy Bar & Grill in northwest Bakersfield.

All proceeds benefit the Golden Empire Gleaners’ mission to alleviate hunger and provide food for people in need in Kern County.