Rewards totaling $120,000 offered for information regarding missing California City boys

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Rewards offered for information leading to the whereabouts of two California City boys who went missing in late December now stand at a combined $120,000.

A church, marijuana dispensaries, city government, pool company and more have contributed to the fund, hoping someone will come forward with information about what happened to 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West. They’ve been missing 45 days.

The adoptive family of the boys has offered a $30,000 reward. Among others chipping in are the city with $25,000, a total of $20,000 from cannabis company Traditional Co., $10,000 each from Greenstone Cannabis Dispensary, Preferred Towing, West Coast Realty and Victory Baptist Church, plus $5,000 from Murphy’s Pool and Spa.

The boys went missing Dec. 22 as they played outside. Their adoptive father said he went inside the house after gathering firewood, and when he returned the boys were gone.

California City police said they have received around 2,500 tips since their disappearance, and have followed up on them all.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 760-373-8606 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.