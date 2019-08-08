Reward paid in John Wooner case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness reported a reward has been paid after the body of John Wooner, the McFarland city manager who went missing in May, was found in a vehicle submerged in the Kern River.

A reward of $1,000 was paid to the person who found and reported the SUV in the river to the California Highway Patrol, police said.

Wooner went missing in a city-owned Durango after he was last seen May 14 visiting Hillcrest Memorial Park. The cemetery is 11.1 miles from where the submerged vehicle was removed July 28.