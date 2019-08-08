Reward paid in John Wooner case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

John Wooner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness reported a reward has been paid after the body of John Wooner, the McFarland city manager who went missing in May, was found in a vehicle submerged in the Kern River.

A reward of $1,000 was paid to the person who found and reported the SUV in the river to the California Highway Patrol, police said.

Wooner went missing in a city-owned Durango after he was last seen May 14 visiting Hillcrest Memorial Park. The cemetery is 11.1 miles from where the submerged vehicle was removed July 28.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News