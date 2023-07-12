BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A $2,500 reward is being offered in an effort to identify a man who dumped and abandoned three dogs behind the Grocery Outlet on Olive Drive on June 22.

The reward is being offered by Shelter Hope located in Thousands Oaks.

Bakersfield Strays and California Pom rescue transported the wheaten poodle puppies, that are under a year old, to a local shelter where they were booked as evidence before being turned over to Shelter Hope, according to a news release.

The dogs have been spayed or neutered, chipped and vaccinated and have been fostered by Mary Cramer, who has worked for Shelter Hope for a decade saving dogs in Bakersfield and Taft. The pups are now up for adoption.

The shelter would like to remind the community to report animal abuse and to adopt pets as shelters struggle to find forever homes.

If you would like to adopt the poodles visit the shelter’s website, shelterhopepetshop.org.