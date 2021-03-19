Reward increases to $125K for information leading to missing California City boys

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The reward for information leading to missing California City boys Orrin and Orson West now stands at $125,000.

That’s an increase of $2,000 from the previous amount, the new money coming from another $1,000 through the Youtube channel of Ron Licciardi, and $1,000 from Bakersfield resident Jennifer Nobles.

The adoptive parents of 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West reported them missing on Dec. 21. No arrests have been made and no suspects identified in their disappearance.

The amounts donated are as follows: $30,000 from adoptive family, $25,000 from California City, $20,000 from cannabis company Traditional Co., 10,000 each from Greenstone Cannabis Dispensary, Preferred Towing, West Coast Realty and Victory Baptist Church, $5,000 from Murphy’s Pool and Spa, $4,000 from Licciardi and $1,000 from Nobles.

Anyone with information regarding the boys’ whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.