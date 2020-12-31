Reward for information on missing California City boys increases to $20K

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of local businesses Preferred Towing and marijuana dispensary GreenStone has announced the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Orrin and Orson West now totals $20,000.

The dispensary is also organizing a search party Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at the corner of Proctor and California City boulevards.

Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, went missing just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 21. Tuesday, Cal City Chief of Police Jon Walker said foul play is suspected in their disappearances. Anyone who finds the boys is encouraged to contact the Cal City Police Department at 760-373-8806.

Anyone who wants to provide anonymous information regarding the missing West brothers can now do so through Kern Secret Witness by calling 661-322-4040.