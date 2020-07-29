Reward being offered for information leading to arrest in fatal hit-and-run near CSUB last week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chain Cohn Stiles and the family of the woman who was killed in a hit-and-run near Cal State Bakersfield on July 22 is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The law firm and the family of 65-year-old Deborah Ann Geneau are offering a $2,500 reward to the person who helps identify the driver of a 2013-2019 dark gray Nissan Sentra with driver’s side damage that is suspected in causing the crash on Stockdale Highway near Don Hart Drive.

That vehicle turned into a bike path parking area across from CSUB immediately after the collision before fleeing the scene, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

“I spent yesterday at the mortuary collecting my mother’s belongings, including her crushed earrings and wedding ring. I couldn’t help but think about what the driver of the other vehicle might have been doing yesterday,” said Dawn Elliott, Geneau’s daughter and only child. “We really just want this person to come forward, or assistance to find the person responsible.”