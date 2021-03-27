Reviving Old Town Kern: Four artists paint murals on boarded up windows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Four local artists are picking up their paintbrushes to bring new energy to Old Town Kern.

“Maybe a passerby comes into the neighborhood and sees a new opportunity,” said Andrae Gonzales, Bakersfield city council member. “Maybe looks at a building in a completely different way.”

It may seem difficult to find inspiration from buildings with boarded up windows. Well, those eye sores are now being turned into pieces of art.

“Taking these dead spaces that you normally would just ignore and we’re adding art to it,” said Jennifer Williams-Cordoba, local artist. “So it adds life and energy to the neighborhood.”

The project is called “Paint the Void”. Artists painted murals on boarded up windows along Baker Street.

“In the current pandemic we didn’t really get to enjoy art galleries,” said Mario Gonzalez, freelance artist. “So bringing it outside, giving people visuals and checking it out i think is important.”

Mario Gonzalez is an art student at Bakersfield College. He spent all last week painting his mural, which is inspired by the Mexican celebration of death.

“To have your art recognized and to have someone reach out to you and say ‘Hey, can you participate in helping your community?’ I think that’s the most important and rewarding part,” Gonzalez said.

This is one of many projects by The Hub of Bakersfield, dedicated to reviving the city’s urban core.

“We can get a lot of people to reimagine Old Town Kern,” Andrae Gonzales said. “Keeping in mind it’s rich history and tradition, but also looking forward to the future and seeing how we can participate.”

The artists hope to be done painting by Sunday night.