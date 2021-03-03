‘Revitalize Old Town Kern’ event to be held Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local nonprofit and business owners are holding an event Friday regarding efforts to secure funding to redevelop the Old Town Kern area.

The “Revitalize Old Town Kern” event will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Luigi’s restaurant, at the northwest corner of East 19th and King streets. The owners of Luigi’s, Arizona Cafe and Sequoia Paint are expected to speak about the need for change in the area.

Nonprofit The Hub of Bakersfield said 1,200 signatures have already been collected to deliver to City Council seeking funding for redevelopment, and it’s urging others to get involved and sign the petition.