Revised Environmental Impact Report for Bakersfield HSR available for public review, comment

Photo: High Speed Rail California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You have a chance to review and comment on a report of the High Speed Rail project in Bakersfield.

The High Speed Rail Authority says a revised draft Environmental Impact Report for the Bakersfield to Palmdale section is now available. The public has until April 12 to review and comment on it.

The revised report looks at the rail project’s impact on wildlife including mountain lions and the endangered monarch butterfly and ways to mitigate it.

You can find the report using this link.

