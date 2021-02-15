Reverse traffic control scheduled on Real Road this week due to concrete paving work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic is scheduled to be reversed on Real Road, south of Stockdale Highway, this week because of paving.

The temporary traffic change takes place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the rest of the week, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Project.

One lane will stay open with flagging to direct traffic. The Thomas Roads Improvement Project said the road work is scheduled to end on Feb. 19.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.