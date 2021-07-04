Return of annual Fourth of July parade saw hundreds hit the streets of Westchester

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Fourth of July events took place around town, but few have as much history as one parade in a Bakersfield neighborhood that’s more like a family.

It’s a Bakersfield tradition that incorporates dozens of families in the historic Westchester neighborhood.

The streets were filled with people in their most festive outfits coming together to celebrate the 32nd annual Westchester Fourth of July parade, where 17’s Kevin Charette emceed.

For over three decades the parade has begun with the Grand Marshall kickstarting the event with a cannon salute. The role typically held by veteran Robert White was taken over by his son Christopher White today as Robert was sick.

Christopher sent his father well wishes, saying “we’re gonna have a good time here for ya dad. You take care of yourself, and we wish you the best, and heal up quickly.”

With the festivities cancelled last year due to COVID-19, many residents were grateful to be able to reunite and see one another again.

Parade organizer Linda Sullenger said “I think it’s beyond exciting, because…we all need interaction with people and just to have a bit of normalcy after that year plus of working from home or being isolated is just a breath of fresh air.”

The annual parade looped throughout the Westchester neighborhood and concluded in a cul-de-sac located at 20th and Elm with their famous staple, hot dogs and ice cream.