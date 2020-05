BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coronavirus pandemic ended the school year early, but fellow teachers, students and parents made sure to say goodbye to three elementary school teachers in South Bakersfield.

People drove to Amy B. Seibert Elementary School for a retirement parade Thursday to honor Kelly Miller, Loni Ordez, and Janie Jones.

They have spent decades together teaching elementary school students and now they are retiring together.