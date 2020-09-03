Retired Kern Judge Frank Hoover has died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frank Hoover, a retired Kern County judge who established one of the first drug court programs in the U.S. during his 25 years on the bench, has died.

Hoover retired in 2007 and moved to Carlsbad, where he died last week.

Kern County Superior Court Presiding Judge Judith K. Dulcich provided the following statement on his death:

“The Kern County Superior Court mourns the loss of our former colleague and friend, the Honorable Judge Frank Hoover, Retired. Judge Hoover served as a Municipal Court Judge from September 24, 1982 and was elevated to the Superior Court on July 1, 2000. He retired on December 11, 2007.

“Judge Hoover served the community of Kern County in many different areas of the Superior Court, from the Misdemeanor Division, where he founded his Drug Court, to the Family Law Division where he heard numerous cases. He was a fine legal scholar with a wit and intelligence that was unmatched.”