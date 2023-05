BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A retired Bakersfield Hall Ambulance paramedic received the EMS Cross Monday night.

Ed Smith started his career with Hall Ambulance in 1972 and was recognized for his service with the local ambulance company.

The EMS Cross was presented by the California EMS Authority in the absence of extreme conditions and extraordinary circumstances at an event in Bellflower. It is the highest honor given by the California EMS Authority.