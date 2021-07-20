Retired BPD K9 Titan dies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced on Tuesday that retired K9 Titan, who served with BPD for seven years, has died.

K9 Titan was born in February 2009 and was partnered with Detective Jeff Martin from 2010-2017. BPD says they served together on patrol, the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the DEA Task Force. Bakersfield Police’s K9 team gathered to say goodbye to Titan on Tuesday.

“Our condolences go out to the Martin family, as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member,” Bakersfield Police said in a social media post. “Thank you for your service to our community, Titan.”

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police

In a 2013 article in the Bakersfield Californian, Martin described Titan as being “Goofy. Devoted. Stubborn. Smart. Energetic.” and a dog who loved swimming in his family’s pool with his son.