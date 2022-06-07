BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Bakersfield Police Department is mourning the loss of Bronx, another one of its retired K9s.

K9 Bronx served with his handler, Sergeant Chris Dalton, from January 2010 until his retirement in January 2018.

BPD posted on its Facebook page Monday that Bronx was surrounded by his loving family, members of the BPD Honor Guard and K9 Team when he crossed over the rainbow bridge.

The department said Bronx won several awards during his service and enjoyed four years of retired life, loving his family and lounging around the house.

Last week, BPD announced the passing of another retired K9, Jax.