Restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Looking to eat out for Christmas rather than cook a meal at home? We’ve got you covered.
Here is a list of some of the restaurants in Bakersfield that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This focuses on restaurants — chains and local ones — and does not include fast-food eateries, which are typically open during the holidays.
CHRISTMAS EVE
Applebee’s: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both Bakersfield locations.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Day at both Bakersfield locations.
Chili’s: Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at both locations.
Denny’s: Open 24 hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at all Bakersfield locations.
IHOP: Open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rosedale Highway location and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Riverside Drive.
Luigi’s Restaurant and Delicatessen: Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 725 E. 19th St.
Ming’s Cafe: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1918 L St.
Olive Garden: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1701 New Stine Road.
Urrichio’s Trattoria: Open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. at 1400 17th St.
CHRISTMAS DAY
Denny’s: Open 24 hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at its Bakersfield locations.
IHOP: Open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rosedale Highway location and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Riverside Drive.
Ming’s Cafe: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1918 L St.
Padre Hotel: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Christmas buffet feast. The feast is $39 per person or $15 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are highly recommended. The hotel is located at 1702 18th St.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 8850 Rosedale Hwy.
The 18Hundred: Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1800 Chester Ave.