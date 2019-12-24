Restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Looking to eat out for Christmas rather than cook a meal at home? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a list of some of the restaurants in Bakersfield that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This focuses on restaurants — chains and local ones — and does not include fast-food eateries, which are typically open during the holidays.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Applebee’s: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both Bakersfield locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Day at both Bakersfield locations.

Chili’s: Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at both locations.

Denny’s: Open 24 hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at all Bakersfield locations.

IHOP: Open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rosedale Highway location and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Riverside Drive.

Luigi’s Restaurant and Delicatessen: Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 725 E. 19th St.

Ming’s Cafe: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1918 L St.

Olive Garden: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1701 New Stine Road.

Urrichio’s Trattoria: Open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. at 1400 17th St.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Denny’s: Open 24 hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at its Bakersfield locations.

IHOP: Open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rosedale Highway location and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Riverside Drive.

Ming’s Cafe: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1918 L St.

Padre Hotel: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Christmas buffet feast. The feast is $39 per person or $15 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are highly recommended. The hotel is located at 1702 18th St.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 8850 Rosedale Hwy.

The 18Hundred: Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1800 Chester Ave.