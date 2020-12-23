Restaurants open on Christmas Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Looking to eat out for Christmas rather than cook a meal at home? We’ve got you covered. 

Here is a list of some of the restaurants in Bakersfield that will be open on Christmas Day for pickup and delivery only. This list focuses on restaurants and does not include fast-food eateries, which are usually open during the holidays. 

Black Bear Diner: Open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 4102 California Ave. 

Denny’s: Open 24 hours at its Bakersfield locations. 

IHOP: Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rosedale Highway location.

Ming’s Cafe: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1918 L St.

Padre Hotel: Takeout Christmas buffet feast available from 12-6 p.m. The feast is $175 and serves four people. The hotel is located at 1702 18th St. 

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Open from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 8850 Rosedale Hwy. 

Sizzler’s: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 900 Real Road and 2650 Mt. Vernon Ave. 

If you do plan on hosting a meal and are in need of last-minute items, several grocery stores will be open on Christmas Day, including Albertson’s, Vons and Vallarta Supermarkets locations.

