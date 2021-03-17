Restaurants, locals adjust to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day during this pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A lot of things looked different on this day last year. St. Patrick’s Day was a final hoorah before the pandemic hit Kern County and closed many businesses. This year, celebrations are picking up again. Now that restaurants are able to have outdoor seating, a lot of people are using today to get out of the house and smell the shamrocks

“We’re trying to decorate, a little festive,” said Mayte Quintana, daughter of the owners of McMurphy’s. “There’s only so much you can do with boring white canopies.”

McMurphy’s Irish Pub is a staple for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

“Every St. Patrick’s Day it’s huge, we’d go all out, have DJs, bands, close off the parking lot,” Quintana said.

But today, they have to tone down the festivities.

“This year we decided to do just patio only, we work with what we can, and we’re going to make the best out of the situation,” Quintana said.

Other major stops for St. Patrick’s Day are closed this year. The owner of Pyrenees Cafe in East Bakersfield says they’ll be closed all day, but they plan to reopen tomorrow. Although some things look different, locals are still going out.

“People don’t care now,” said Ian Bleu, a Bakersfield resident. “I’ve been seeing everywhere you go, it’s packed.”

Crest Bar and Grill in Southwest Bakersfield is offering servings of shepherd’s pie and corn beef.

“Last year we were at 25% capacity indoors, and people were frightened to come out,” said Dian Hudgins, an employee at Crest Bar and Grill. “This year, I think people are excited to be getting their vaccinations, allowed back out for outdoor dining like we have available, and everyone’s just over the moon excited about being out and dining.”

Aside from hearty Irish food, they’re serving green beer at Crest Bar and Grill and here at McMurphy’s. You can also find it at most local breweries today. Drink responsibly and happy St. Patrick’s Day.