Restaurants can open at 25 percent capacity in Kern County — and boy are they ready

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Few Kern County businesses have been more visibly affected by the governor’s Covid-19 restrictions than restaurants. The closures and limitations have been devastating to a great many of them.

So there was hint of celebration in the air Tuesday when the state — based on our improving health metrics — officially gave Kern County restaurants — along with churches, theaters, fitness centers, museums and personal care services — the go-ahead to re-open their indoor operations with limited capacity.

A hint of celebration, that is, because restaurant managers know the promotion will be short-lived if Kern County loses its focus.

Kern County has moved from tier 1 to tier 2, which means indoor dining is a thing again. We’ve jumped a notch from purple to red in the state safety rankings, meaning a select group of businesses — including restaurants and theaters — are allowed to open indoors with 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Restaurants have been permitted to serve customers outdoors for months, but the resumption of indoor dining is a big step toward potential profitability.

Milt’s Coffee Shop opened a 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, actually beating the county’s official notification by about three hours. General Manager Sunnie Ballard was ready.

“It feels like a step toward normalcy,” she said. “This whole country has had such an insane year. It’s a nice step toward comfort, normalcy and getting things back in a routine.”

Same over at Temblor Brewing, where the lunch crowd was so-so — but at least there was a lunch crowd.

“We’re so excited,” said one female customer, seated with two other women. “Even though the weather’s getting nicer, it’s really nice to just sit indoors and come on our lunch break and enjoy ourselves.”

Temblor’s operations manager, Francesca Colombo, pointed out, though, that outdoor dining isn’t going away.

“If I had to guess, it’s gonna be kind of a new norm for restaurants anyway ‘cause people are probably realizing it’s not so bad,” she said. “It’s pretty nice out there.”

So date nights are back: Dinner and a movie. Dinner and a trip to the museum. A workout and smoothie. Church and then lunch. And schools can open for in-person instruction as soon as october 28th.

It’s almost like we’re getting our lives back. Almost. But fail to remain vigilant — fail to remember the importance of social distancing, face coverings and frequent hand washing — and we could be right back where we were in two weeks.

Nobody wants that, least of all these servers, whose incomes hang in the balance.

This really kind of worked out backwards. In October you want to be outdoors dining al fresco. In July you want to be indoors where the air conditioning is. That’s just the way it worked out — and restaurants in Bakersfield, they’ll take it.