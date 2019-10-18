Restaurant to high school students: Take out only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local taco shop has a message for local high school students: Take your order to go.

The note at Fresco Mexican Grill at the corner of Chester and California avenues in Central Bakersfield says high school students aren’t welcome to dine in for lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

They’re only allowed to place to-go orders during that time.

The restaurant’s letter says it understands the majority of students are respectful and well-behaved, but blames the action its taking on a small number of students fighting and disrespecting employees.

You can read the note on the restaurant’s door below: