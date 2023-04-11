BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Restaurant Depot will hold the grand opening for its first Southern California Express facility in southwest Bakersfield, according to the company.

According to a release, the first 50 customers will receive $50 coupons and attendees will enjoy live presentations on new menu ideas and product solutions from experienced industry leaders.

Restaurant Depot’s express facility grand opening event will take place at 4821 Ming Ave. Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Attendees will also enjoy four days of deals from Wednesday through Saturday.