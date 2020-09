BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Restaurant chain Huckleberry’s is hiring as it prepares to open a location in Bakersfield for the first time.

The restaurant said on Facebook it will have a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at its location on Mt. Vernon Avenue near Albertsons. The menu features an extensive selection of breakfast and lunch items with a number of Louisiana-inspired entrees such as omelets with andouille sausage and shrimp, po’boy sandwiches and beignets.