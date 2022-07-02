BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A resolution to honor slain Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas with a memorial interchange is moving forward in the legislature.

Sen. Shannon Grove introduced the resolution — SCR-75 — earlier this year to rename the interchange at highways 65 and 99 in Kern County as the Phillip Campas Memorial Interchange.

Campas was killed during a standoff in Wasco on July 25, 2021.

A representative from Sen. Grove’s office says the resolution passed both the Senate and the Assembly and will be brought to a the floor when the Senate returns in August.

They expect everything will be in place “within a month” and an unveiling will be scheduled for sometime in the fall.