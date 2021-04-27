Resolution renaming part of Westside Parkway in honor of Harvey Hall passes state Assembly

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A resolution to rename part of the Westside Parkway in honor of former Mayor Harvey Hall passed unanimously in the state Assembly on Monday.

Assemblyman Vince Fong introduced the resolution, which renames the roadway between the Coffee Road and Allen Road off-ramps as the Harvey L Hall Memorial Highway. Hall was the longest-serving mayor of Bakersfield and founded Hall Ambulance Service. Renaming the highway coincides with the company’s 50th anniversary.

Hall died of a rare disease in 2018 at the age of 77.

The resolution will be referred to the Senate Rules Committee in the coming weeks.