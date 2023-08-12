BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many people had the chance to support local businesses on Saturday morning at the Bakersfield Farmers Market on F Street.

The market was set up in the parking lot of the Wildest Dreams Consignment store and many local families brought numerous goods to sell.

According to their website, the F Street Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 7:45 a.m. to noon, and on every second Saturday of each month, the market has triple the normal amount of vendors.

For more information, visit the F Street Farmers Market website.