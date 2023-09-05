BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents and community organizers met on Tuesday, Sept. 5 outside Congressman David Valadao’s Bakersfield office to demand that he be held accountable for his vote on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Representatives from the Dolores Huerta Foundation, the California Working Families Party, and other allied groups gathered to denounce his vote against the Inflation Reduction Act, saying it was a vote against lowering health care costs, job creation, water resilience and support for working-class families of Kern County.

Lori Pesante, Director of Civic Engagement Programming for the Dolores Huerta Foundation, pleaded for Valadao to support the implementation of the bill.

“The time to act is now. I ask Congressman Valadao to act in the interest of his constituents and to stand on the right side of history,” Pesante said.

A spokesman for Valadao responded, telling organizers the bill did not actually help prices.

“The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is being paid for on the backs of hardworking, middle-class Valley families struggling to put food on the table and gas in their cars. The law did nothing to lower prices, offshored our critical supply chains and jobs to China and supercharged the IRS to audit more small businesses and working families,” the spokesman said. “Rep. Valadao will continue working to lower prices create jobs and provide clean, affordable energy for Valley families.”