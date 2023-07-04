BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fourth of July is a favorite day of the year for many in the United States and in Bakersfield. Residents today are celebrating traditions and family.

In Bakersfield, families enjoyed the hot and sunny day at Silver Creek Park where the Lopez family started a new tradition.

Family and friends came together for a morning of volleyball, soccer and enjoyed traditional food.

Joshua Gutierrez says this day is important for his loved ones.

“It brings a lot,” Joshua Gutierrez said. “Celebration, joy, just being able to remember that we live in this good nation, this good country and just being able to enjoy all the benefits that it provides for us.”

For the Jones family, the Fourth of July means celebrating a special someone that is no longer with them. This is the day Earline Jones was born and also died. Earline was a great-grandmother that continues to bring the family together.

“She had 13 children, so we have a really big family,” Jayse Cook said. “I just love being out here, and being with everyone it makes us really remember her. We love just talking about her, and talking about stories, and memories, and everything, it’s really fun.”

A day for music, good food and most importantly a great-grandmother’s love is what Independence Day is all about for the Jones family. They even continue to have a cake and sing happy birthday every 4th of July for Earline Jones.